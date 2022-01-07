Thiago Silva Reveals Secrets Behind Consistently Performing at Highest Level for Chelsea

Thiago Silva believes preparation and communication are two key reasons as to why he is able to always perform at the highest level despite turning 37 in September.

The Brazilian's performances have been top class for Chelsea since his arrival in the summer of 2020, and it has seen him be rewarded with not just one, but two contract extensions at Stamford Bridge.

His one-year extension for next season was confirmed at the start of this week, a sign of the level the central defender is still playing at.

Silva, when fit and available, is one of the first names on the Blues team-sheet. But how is he still doing it at 37?

Speaking the official Chelsea website, the Blues star revealed: "The first thing is preparation, the organisation, not just from the players but from all of the staff. I have a really good relationship with the staff.

"It’s great if I’m feeling tired I can speak to the coaching staff, and I can say that it might be risky to play certain matches, and we think about it and we decide whether it’s better to play or to rest."

He is currently sidelined and in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. He will miss the next two matches against Chesterfield and Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the defender following the confirmation of his new contract in the English capital.

He said: “Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football!

"I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave."

Tuchel added: "I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit. Off the pitch, at home, he takes care of his recovery and sleep, of his nutrition. This is outstanding. Only because of that this is possible.

"We are happy because the new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he is a very sensitive and emotional person. This makes him very precious for our team and for our dressing room.

"He can feel emotions, he can feel different state of emotions from others and can help so much. He is calm, he has huge targets. He is a big impact, he is available how he needs to be available. When he plays he plays strong, it’s a big help. Good for him and good for us.”

