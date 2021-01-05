Thiago Silva reveals what Frank Lampard said at half-time during Man City defeat

Thiago Silva has given insight into Frank Lampard's half-time team-talk in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

It is the first time in his young Blues career that Silva, 36, has endured a bump in the road, having tasted defeat four times in his last six league outings.

Reflecting on the message Lampard tried to get through to his players during the interval, Silva said: ‘It was a positive message, to go back out there and try to play more. He gave confidence to the team after a complicated first half.

Silva has witnessed the first blip in his young Chelsea career but remains hopeful that Chelsea can turn the tide.

Despite getting outplayed and outclassed by City for a majority of the first-half, Silva believes Chelsea's performance improved in the second-half.

The Brazilian added: "I think we played a better second half and because of that we scored in the last minute. If we had done that earlier in the second half, it would have been a different match."

The veteran defender highlighted the positive spirit in the dressing room despite Chelsea's disastrous spell of late.

He said: "The coach always keeps us positive. Of course it’s a difficult period for us because we are not winning, but it’s necessary to continue working and be prepared for the next match when it arrives."

Frank Lampard's men return to action against League Two side Morecambe next week as the FA Cup returns to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube