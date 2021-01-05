Thiago Silva reveals what Frank Lampard said at half-time during Man City defeat

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Thiago Silva reveals Frank Lampard's half-time message against Manchester City

Author:
Publish date:

Thiago Silva has given insight into Frank Lampard's half-time team-talk in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

It is the first time in his young Blues career that Silva, 36, has endured a bump in the road, having tasted defeat four times in his last six league outings.

Reflecting on the message Lampard tried to get through to his players during the interval, Silva said: ‘It was a positive message, to go back out there and try to play more. He gave confidence to the team after a complicated first half.

Silva has witnessed the first blip in his young Chelsea career but remains hopeful that Chelsea can turn the tide.

Silva has witnessed the first blip in his young Chelsea career but remains hopeful that Chelsea can turn the tide.

Despite getting outplayed and outclassed by City for a majority of the first-half, Silva believes Chelsea's performance improved in the second-half.

The Brazilian added: "I think we played a better second half and because of that we scored in the last minute. If we had done that earlier in the second half, it would have been a different match."

The veteran defender highlighted the positive spirit in the dressing room despite Chelsea's disastrous spell of late.

He said: "The coach always keeps us positive. Of course it’s a difficult period for us because we are not winning, but it’s necessary to continue working and be prepared for the next match when it arrives."

Frank Lampard's men return to action against League Two side Morecambe next week as the FA Cup returns to Stamford Bridge.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (1)
News

'Maybe sometimes I am underrated' - Giroud opens up on criticism and resurgence under Frank Lampard

49867856-scaled
News

Thiago Silva reveals what Frank Lampard said at half-time during Man City defeat

2965160-60859128-2560-1440
News

Chelsea’s FA Cup clash against Morecambe set to go ahead

Giroud
Transfer News

Olivier Giroud set to stay at Chelsea this month

thiago silva
News

'We have to do much better' - Thiago Silva reflects on 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

Tomori
Transfer News

Leeds United interested in move for Fikayo Tomori

Emerson Italy
Transfer News

Napoli 'serious' in their pursuit of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Morecambe: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

Shevchenko
News

Report: Roman Abramovich considering Andriy Shevchenko as potential Frank Lampard replacement