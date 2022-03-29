Thiago Silva Reveals Which Player Wrote to Him Ahead of Chelsea Arrival

Thiago Silva has revealed that one of his Chelsea teammates wrote to him wishing him luck before his arrival at Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

The Brazilian joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain under Frank Lampard after being deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital.

He found his feet and instanly became a key player for Chelsea, showing his quality and experience to help the Blues lift the UEFA Champions League at the end of his first season, a year after he and Thomas Tuchel fell to defeat in the final with PSG.

IMAGO / ANP

He has now revealed that Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wrote to him wishing him luck before he joined the Club.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, he said: "As soon as he arrived, Azpilicueta was one of the first to write to me wishing me good luck in this new chapter."

The Brazilian continued to heap praise on his Blues teammate for the leadership qualities shown.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He is a spectacular guy, a super professional who undoubtedly deserves to be where he is and wear the armband, which means so much to him," Silva continued.

"There are different types of captains: there are those who talk more, and others who are quieter but mean a lot to the team. Azpilicueta has both aspects: he is very important on the field, and outside he brings the team together when necessary to talk about what is necessary and to make things clear so they don't go wrong."

Silva knows all about what makes a good captain as he wears the armband for Brazil, as he did at both AC Milan and PSG during his time at the Clubs.

The Brazilian committed to a contract extension at Chelsea and will be hoping he is joined by Azpilicueta.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube