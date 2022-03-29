Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thiago Silva Reveals Which Player Wrote to Him Ahead of Chelsea Arrival

Thiago Silva has revealed that one of his Chelsea teammates wrote to him wishing him luck before his arrival at Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

The Brazilian joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain under Frank Lampard after being deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital.

He found his feet and instanly became a key player for Chelsea, showing his quality and experience to help the Blues lift the UEFA Champions League at the end of his first season, a year after he and Thomas Tuchel fell to defeat in the final with PSG.

imago1010700279h

He has now revealed that Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wrote to him wishing him luck before he joined the Club.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, he said: "As soon as he arrived, Azpilicueta was one of the first to write to me wishing me good luck in this new chapter."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Brazilian continued to heap praise on his Blues teammate for the leadership qualities shown.

imago1010677621h

"He is a spectacular guy, a super professional who undoubtedly deserves to be where he is and wear the armband, which means so much to him," Silva continued.

"There are different types of captains: there are those who talk more, and others who are quieter but mean a lot to the team. Azpilicueta has both aspects: he is very important on the field, and outside he brings the team together when necessary to talk about what is necessary and to make things clear so they don't go wrong."

Silva knows all about what makes a good captain as he wears the armband for Brazil, as he did at both AC Milan and PSG during his time at the Clubs.

The Brazilian committed to a contract extension at Chelsea and will be hoping he is joined by Azpilicueta.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010844804h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Looking to Secure Cesar Azpilicueta Signing 'at All Costs'

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1010318695h
News

Report: Chelsea & Raine Warn Shortlisted Bidders Against Public Briefings During Takeover Talks

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms56 minutes ago
imago1010304079h
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Very Interested' in Return to Germany Amid Links to Borussia Dortmund

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010300752h
News

'That Really Meant a Lot' - Harvey Vale Reveals Proudest Moment of Chelsea Career so Far

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago0046129121h (2)
News

Ricketts Family Handed Chelsea Takeover Boost After Paul Canoville Meeting

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010077512h (1)
News

'Brings the Team Together' - Thiago Silva Outlines Role Played by Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea Captain

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010595468h
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner One of Borussia Dortmund's 'Main Targets' This Summer

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

Report: Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Expected in London for Talks With Board & Thomas Tuchel

By Matt Debono3 hours ago