Thiago Silva has admitted he has joined Chelsea to challenge for titles after he completed his transfer to the club on Friday.

The 35-year-old's move to west London was confirmed on Friday morning by the club after he departed Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his contract after eight years at the club.

Silva brings a wealth of experience which has seen him win 30 pieces of silverware in his playing career, picking up over 500 club appearances and 88 caps for the Brazil national team.

Chelsea landed the centre-back on a free transfer and he signs a one-year-deal in west London with an option for the club to extend it by a further year next summer.

Following his move to Stamford Bridge, Silva spoke of his delight after his switch was announced.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

He becomes the sixth signing of the summer as he joins Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

Silva left a message for Blues supporters and is looking forward to meeting his new supporters once they are able to return to stadiums.

"I am so happy to be with you guys. See you soon, Blues fans."



----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube