Thiago Silva sends Chelsea squad message ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Thiago Silva has sent his Chelsea teammates a message of good luck ahead of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

It's the second leg of the last-16 tie in west London where Thomas Tuchel's side have a one goal advantage following Olivier Giroud's sensational acrobatic effort in the first leg last month in Bucharest.

Chelsea are halfway there to securing their spot in Friday's draw for the quarter finals but will need to remain focused on Wednesday to complete the second half of the job.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Silva will be sidelined for the European tie due to a thigh injury sustained last month before he suffered a recent setback in training.

But he took to Instagram to send the Chelsea team a pre-match message.

He wrote: "Unfortunately I won’t be in the field with you tonight, but I’ll be cheering from the stands of Stamford Bridge!! God bless you all."

Tuchel hopes that Silva will return to the side after the international break later this month.

"They [Silva and Tammy Abraham] are not quite right yet but with an international break now coming, I don’t think there is too much risk in me saying that we expect them to join us again after the international break."

Chelsea are also working on a new deal for the Brazilian which is currently a 'work in progress'.

