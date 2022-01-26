Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Sends Message to Chelsea Players Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea's veteran defender Thiago Silva has sent a message of motivation to his teammates ahead of the Club World Cup in February.

The Blues are looking to lift the trophy for the first time in their history, having fallen to defeat in 2012.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva sent a message to his fellow Chelsea players.

imago1009370600h

The 37-year-old admitted he has faith in the Blues' squad to bring home the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

"I thoroughly believe in these players and in this coaching staff. We all have big ambitions, and we all think about winning. We never play to lose, in fact, nobody plays to lose," he said.

Read More

"Nobody likes to lose, but we have to understand that this is the Club World Cup. I am Brazilian myself, and I will always motivate our players for these games that separate us from winning another title." 

imago1009394823h

"The fact that the players will have some time to rest, is obviously good for us as a club. If I'm not mistaken, we’ll have 10 days of vacation. We'll be back later with a calm mind, rested, where we'll still have a game for the FA Cup. Later that day, we will traveI to Abu Dhabi."

First, the Blues face a home clash against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup before they travel to the Middle East to participate in the Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to make history by lifting the trophy for the first time in Chelsea colours.

