Thiago Silva Set to Pen New Chelsea Deal in June

Revealed: When Thiago Silva's New Chelsea Contract Is Expected to Be Announced

Thiago Silva's new one-year contract extension at Chelsea is expected to be announced later this month.

The 36-year-old signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on an initial one-year-deal, but both parties had the option for a further year.

Silva has had a stellar season at the back for the Blues, originally brought in by Frank Lampard, and finishing the season with Thomas Tuchel who he worked with at PSG last season.

His debut season in England was capped off with Champions League glory in Porto. Although he was forced off through injury, his side pulled through and secured a 1-0 victory to ensure Silva wasn't left heartbroken again after the defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 final.

Now the season has come to a close, Chelsea and Silva can work on a new deal and reports in Brazil from UOL reveal that the announcement is expected to be made by the end of June.

They also claim that Chelsea are 'likely to renew it for an even longer period’ as Silva is set to turn 37 in September.

Silva's priority is recovering from his groin injury which is why the deal is expected to be confirmed by the end of June.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that a deal for Silva's extension is extremely close to being announced.

Chelsea are also set to open talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new deal, while Andreas Christensen has also reportedly been offered a new deal to extend his stay in west London.

