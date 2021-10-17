Thiago Silva Slams Decision to Not Nominate Edouard Mendy for Ballon d'Or Award

Thiago Silva has hit out at the decision to not nominate Edouard Mendy on the 30-man list for the Ballon d'Or award.

The 29-year-old wasn't on the list of nominees announced which saw five Chelsea players named on the list. Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku were the Blues included.

Despite being named the UEFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year after winning the Champions League, and then getting nominated for the Yashin Trophy, Mendy was a surprise absentee.

And once again, he proved himself as one of the world's best as he kept Brentford out with several world class saves during Chelsea's 1-0 win over the Bees.

Mendy earned praised from his manager Thomas Tuchel and several of his teammates, including Silva who slammed the decision to not nominate Mendy for the big award.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "He won the Champions League as one of the best goalkeepers?? Left off the list for the Ballon d’Or?"

Tuchel told Mendy to not be bothered by the snub, saying: "It's more important that he performs like this than being on any list. I hope it doesn't bother him too much.

"I wish we could be on the list as a whole team because we won it as a team. If we have five or six names it does not matter."

