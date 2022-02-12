Thiago Silva Stresses Importance of Cub World Cup Final Ahead of Chelsea vs Palmeiras

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has stressed the importance of the Club World Cup final as the Blues prepare to face Palmeiras.

The 37-year-old is looking to add the trophy to his fantastic cabinet as he searches for his third piece of Chelsea silverware.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Silva stressed the importance of the competition.

He said: “It’s my first time playing in the Club World Cup. Not only in Brazil but in all South America, it’s a very exciting and important competition.

“For the people in Europe it’s not the most important cup, but for me, like the good Brazilian I am, it’s magnificent to play in this competition.”

The defender, who has been in incredible form since joining Chelsea last season, continued to explain how Chelsea are taking it seriously as it is a big competition for them.

“It’s big for them, but it’s big for us too. We have never won it. That makes it extra important. At the end, it’s football. One of the two will go home sad, the other will go home happy.”

Silva's manager, Thomas Tuchel, has travelled to Abu Dhabi for the final after providing a negative Covid test and the pair will be looking to add more silverware together after a successful period in Paris and now London.

Chelsea face Palmeiras at 16:30 (UK) and will be looking to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in the club's history.

