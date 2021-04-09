Thiago Silva suspended for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace

Chelsea will be without defender Thiago Silva for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Silva, 36, was sent off during Chelsea's 5-2 defeat against West Brom at Stamford Bridge last Saturday after picking up two yellow cards in the first-half.

He didn't agree with the decision after saying, "I believe it was not an expulsion move, but the referee made his decision and we can't change that. I assume my responsibility, which unfortunately affected the result of the game. It’s time to join our forces, because on Wednesday we have another battle."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Brazilian had only just returned to the side from a thigh problem, and Thomas Tuchel was planning to bring him off early to ease him back into the side, but he made the decision for his boss by being dismissed.

He will now be unavailable for selection on Saturday in south London as Chelsea look to get back to winning ways in the league after their 14 game unbeaten start came to an end under Tuchel.

Chelsea bounced back immediately in midweek in their Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto as they ran out 2-0 winners in Seville, and they will be looking to do the same at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Tuchel's men are now out of the top four, one point behind London rivals West Ham in fourth. With eight games to go, the race is on for Champions League qualification and Chelsea will be hoping to build another positive run as the season comes to it's most important stage.

