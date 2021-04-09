NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thiago Silva suspended for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will be without defender Thiago Silva for their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Silva, 36, was sent off during Chelsea's 5-2 defeat against West Brom at Stamford Bridge last Saturday after picking up two yellow cards in the first-half. 

He didn't agree with the decision after saying, "I believe it was not an expulsion move, but the referee made his decision and we can't change that. I assume my responsibility, which unfortunately affected the result of the game. It’s time to join our forces, because on Wednesday we have another battle."

EyDIDupWQAYTJka

The Brazilian had only just returned to the side from a thigh problem, and Thomas Tuchel was planning to bring him off early to ease him back into the side, but he made the decision for his boss by being dismissed.

He will now be unavailable for selection on Saturday in south London as Chelsea look to get back to winning ways in the league after their 14 game unbeaten start came to an end under Tuchel. 

Chelsea bounced back immediately in midweek in their Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto as they ran out 2-0 winners in Seville, and they will be looking to do the same at Selhurst Park on Saturday. 

Tuchel's men are now out of the top four, one point behind London rivals West Ham in fourth. With eight games to go, the race is on for Champions League qualification and Chelsea will be hoping to build another positive run as the season comes to it's most important stage. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32845809
Transfer News

Erling Haaland transfer latest: Dortmund 'have communicated to everyone involved' their 'clear stance' - Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona & Real Madrid all linked

sipa_32707390
Opinions

Player Profile: Chelsea-linked and Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch

sipa_32895436
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'pursuing' Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch

Jorginho cover pen
News

Chelsea midfielder's agent continues to flirt with Italy return after recent comments

sipa_32614539
Transfer News

Chelsea 'will spend again' in summer transfer window - Haaland, Aguero, Lukaku & Martinez all linked

sipa_28704262
News

Danny Drinkwater wants to return to Chelsea to fight for place under Thomas Tuchel

Jorginho cover
Opinions

Comment: The media antics of Chelsea's Jorginho and his agent are all too familiar nowadays

EyDEPsKWQAU1kzg
News

Thiago Silva suspended for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace