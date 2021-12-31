Thiago Silva & Timo Werner Chelsea Handed Double Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Chelsea were handed a double injury boost on Friday afternoon after Thiago Silva and Timo Werner both returned to full team training.

Thomas Tuchel has been hit with injury and Covid-19 problems which has disrupted the Blues during December.

Silva added to their problems after sustaining a hamstring injury during their 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day. While Werner tested positive for Covid-19 and has been out of action after struggling with recovery from the virus.

After Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton, Tuchel provided a worrying update regarding the German.

"Not good, not in training. Because of Covid."

They lost Reece James for a couple of months this week due to a hamstring tear, as well as Andreas Christensen who suffered another back problem - both had to come off against Brighton on Wednesday.

But Chelsea were handed a double boost on Friday afternoon as Silva and Werner returned to training with the rest of their teammates at Cobham.

Their return will be a welcome sight for Tuchel who has admitted his side's dressing room is disappointed, frustrated and angry as they try to cope with all of the disruption.

"We are a very disappointed team in the dressing room, angry. Myself also upset, angry about the situation and the results, the referee decisions. We have the feeling we invest a lot.

"We have the feeling that we squeeze the lemon and squeeze the lemon but it’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and we expect to always get fresh juice out of it and it’s hard.

"We are so ambitious because it’s hard for the team to take these results and stay positive because we know what we can deliver and we know we can play better. Everybody is fully aware but everybody is trying hard. It is not a matter of one click, obviously.

"And it’s tough. We have now three games at home where we conceded late equalisers, where we dominate all statistics, where we have clearly better chances and where we are purely unlucky.

"It’s a matter of six points you lose because you have three draws instead of three wins. It hurts because with six points more we would have a completely different feeling around New Year’s Eve.

"It’s not the first time in my career and maybe not the first time in the players’ careers to have days like this when things feel a bit more heavy than on other days.

"It’s sometimes good to make the focus wider, look at the bigger picture, look at what we did in 2021 and accept we are still in the right direction and still in development. We have to learn to improve quickly but this seems to be a bump in a development still going in the right direction."

