Thiago Silva: You have to performance at the highest level at Chelsea

Thiago Silva believes there is no room for error when playing for a side like Chelsea in the Premier League.

Silva, 36, has thrived and flourished since his arrival last summer and has been at the heart of Chelsea's improved back line this season.

He has been out due to a recent thigh injury but it hasn't affected Chelsea's results. They are 14 games unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and have only conceded just two goals in that time.

Chelsea could record a club-record eighth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions against West Brom on Saturday, and Silva is aware that they have to remain focused.

He told the official Chelsea website: "You have to perform at the highest possible level, especially when you’re in a big club like Chelsea. This is a competition that requires everything from you in every game, every minute, every second.

"You can be winning 2-0 with five minutes to go yet the game has not ended yet. There are things that could only happen in a Premier League match, which is why it is so exciting and one of the greatest leagues in the world."

Silva made an error in the reverse 3-3 fixture in the early parts of the season, but has worked on his defensive game since.

He added: "I made a mistake that you wouldn’t expect of me in theory. It was a technical error that resulted in the opposition’s second goal but from that day I started to study more closely the opposing forwards.

"I looked at how they press defenders and what I could do differently to be faster, such as controlling the ball better, which allows you more choices. In France, I would have more time to act than I have here and I might have got that wrong in the beginning."

Silva is fit and available for selection for Chelsea on Saturday against the Baggies.

