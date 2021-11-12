Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thiago Silva's Brazil Confirm 2022 World Cup Place Following Colombia Victory

    Author:

    Thiago Silva captained Brazil to qualificaiton for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the South Americans came out 1-0 victors against Colombia.

    Lyon's Lucas Paqueta bagged the only goal of the game as Silva kept a clean sheet in an impressive defensive performance.

    The result saw Brazil register their 11th win out of 12 qualifying matches, previously drawing to Colombia in the reverse fixture.

    imago1007136571h

    The result sees Brazil become the fourth team to qualify for next winter's tournament after Germany, Denmark and Qatar, who host the tournament. 

    The Blues learned the dates of the 2022/23 Premier League season this week as the competition will be interrupted by the World Cup.

    The Premier League have also announced that the season will have a mid-season break between November 14 and December 26 to accomodate for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, meaning that there will be no festive period in club football.

    Read More

    imago1003803027h

    Brazil will be there, with Silve hoping to captain his country at what would likely be his last World Cup.

    It is unclear as to whether the defender will still be at Chelsea going into the tournament as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

    Andreas Christensen, who is also out of contract next summer, will be at the World Cup with Silva, playing for already qualified Denmark.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1003803028h
    News

    Thiago Silva's Brazil Confirm 2022 World Cup Place Following Colombia Victory

    18 seconds ago
    imago1006465195h
    News

    USMNT Boss Gregg Berhalter Hits Back at Thomas Tuchel Over Christian Pulisic Comments

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007865178h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Made 'First Contact' For Karim Adeyemi

    19 minutes ago
    imago1006465195h
    News

    Christian Pulisic Will Not Start For USMNT vs Mexico, Confirms Gregg Berhalter

    1 hour ago
    imago1003224345h
    News

    Ethan Ampadu Makes Gareth Bale Admission Ahead of International Duty

    11 hours ago
    imago1006469599h
    News

    Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu Discusses Venezia Loan Move

    12 hours ago
    imago1000372634h
    News

    Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Snatch Joe Edwards From Chelsea Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    12 hours ago
    imago0045289887h
    News

    Chelsea Oppose FIFA Proposal For Biennial World Cups

    59 minutes ago