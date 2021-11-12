Thiago Silva's Brazil Confirm 2022 World Cup Place Following Colombia Victory

Thiago Silva captained Brazil to qualificaiton for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the South Americans came out 1-0 victors against Colombia.

Lyon's Lucas Paqueta bagged the only goal of the game as Silva kept a clean sheet in an impressive defensive performance.

The result saw Brazil register their 11th win out of 12 qualifying matches, previously drawing to Colombia in the reverse fixture.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The result sees Brazil become the fourth team to qualify for next winter's tournament after Germany, Denmark and Qatar, who host the tournament.

The Blues learned the dates of the 2022/23 Premier League season this week as the competition will be interrupted by the World Cup.

The Premier League have also announced that the season will have a mid-season break between November 14 and December 26 to accomodate for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, meaning that there will be no festive period in club football.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Brazil will be there, with Silve hoping to captain his country at what would likely be his last World Cup.

It is unclear as to whether the defender will still be at Chelsea going into the tournament as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Andreas Christensen, who is also out of contract next summer, will be at the World Cup with Silva, playing for already qualified Denmark.

