Thiago Silva Has Captained Brazil Into the Copa America Final

The Chelsea player could add his second trophy of the year.

Thiago Silva's Brazil side have reached the final of the Copa America and will face either Argentina or Colombia for a chance to win the trophy.

With Chelsea guaranteed to have at least one European Championship winner as there are seven players left from Stamford Bridge at Euro 2020, and Christian Pulisic winning the Gold Cup in North America, the club could also have a South American Champion returning to Cobham.

This comes as Thiago Silva captained his Brazil side into the Copa America final, coming out 1-0 victors over Peru in the semi-final of the tournament.

Thiago Silva will be hoping to bring home the Copa America for his country Photo by Laurent Lairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

The Brazillians beat Chile in the quarter-final despite being down to ten men, also winning 1-0 before facing the Peruvians, who they knocked out on Monday night.

Silva has impressed for his country, leading the defence to four clean sheets in six games so far as he partners Chelsea-linked and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos in the centre of defence.

Olympique Lyonnais' Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal for the Brazillians last night, linking up with Neymar before finishing.

The 36-year-old has been impressive at the back for Brazil Photo by Laurent Lairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

With one or more of Mason Mount, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri or Cesar Azpilicueta in line to lift the Euro 2020 trophy on Sunday 11 July, Silva will be hoping to show off his second Copa America title when he returns from international duty.

The final of the South American tournament will also be played on Sunday 11 July, with Silva looking to add to his Champions League winners medal from last season.

