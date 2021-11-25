Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Report: Thiago Silva's Chelsea Contract Stance Revealed as Talks Begin

Author:

Thiago Silva is prepared to open talks with Chelsea over a contract extension, according to reports.

The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but a new deal is in the works for the Brazilian. 

Silva has been immaculate for the Blues since his arrival in 2020 on a free transfer after leaving PSG. 

It was recently claimed that a deal over an extension was 'imminent' as contacts have reportedly started.

Fabrizio Romano has now further reported to Silva's situation stating that he loves the club and is open to staying and renewing his contract by a further year to 2023. 

There is no panic over the Brazilian's situation with the club pressing more to sort the futures out of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Back in September, Tuchel delivered an update on Silva's future in the capital. 

The Chelsea head coach said: “It’s on him

"I cannot answer this question right not but hopefully he can continue to perform at this level and that’s all he needs to stay here.

‘It’s as easy and clear as that. When you play for Chelsea, you need to deliver and that is what he is doing. He is a top professional and if he wasn’t, it wouldn’t be performing at that level for many years.

"The age does not play a role, the only question we have to ask at the end of the season is, “Is he still at the level to compete for Chelsea in every competition?”

"It’s as easy as that and we don’t have to answer that right now but he’s in a good place and we’re happy."

