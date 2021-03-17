Thiago Silva's new deal at Chelsea a 'work in progress'
Chelsea are working on a new contract for defender Thiago Silva with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.
The 36-year-old penned an initial one-year deal last summer after signing on a free transfer following eight seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.
Silva's deal included the option of a further year and it looks likely that the club will trigger the extension for the Brazilian.
He has been impressive at the back for the Blues this term in a much-improved backline.
And Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his contract situation at Chelsea on the Here We Go Podcast stating that his new deal is a 'work in progress'.
This will be a welcome boost for Blues fans following Silva's influence since his arrival.
His wife, Belle, hinted recently that they will be staying beyond the summer after she said: "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."
As Absolute Chelsea have been previously told, the Silva camp want to stay at Chelsea for at least another season.
Silva is currently sidelined through a thigh problem which he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of February. After a setback in training, Tuchel is hoping he will return to the side in early April following the conclusion of the international break.
He said: "They [Silva and Tammy Abraham] are not quite right yet but with an international break now coming, I don’t think there is too much risk in me saying that we expect them to join us again after the international break."
