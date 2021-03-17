Thiago Silva's new deal at Chelsea a 'work in progress'

Chelsea are working on a new contract for defender Thiago Silva with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old penned an initial one-year deal last summer after signing on a free transfer following eight seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva's deal included the option of a further year and it looks likely that the club will trigger the extension for the Brazilian.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He has been impressive at the back for the Blues this term in a much-improved backline.

And Fabrizio Romano provided an update on his contract situation at Chelsea on the Here We Go Podcast stating that his new deal is a 'work in progress'.

This will be a welcome boost for Blues fans following Silva's influence since his arrival.

His wife, Belle, hinted recently that they will be staying beyond the summer after she said: "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As Absolute Chelsea have been previously told, the Silva camp want to stay at Chelsea for at least another season.

Silva is currently sidelined through a thigh problem which he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur at the start of February. After a setback in training, Tuchel is hoping he will return to the side in early April following the conclusion of the international break.

He said: "They [Silva and Tammy Abraham] are not quite right yet but with an international break now coming, I don’t think there is too much risk in me saying that we expect them to join us again after the international break."

