Thiago Silva's wife makes major hint over Chelsea future

Thiago Silva's wife, Belle, has made a serious hint that he will be staying at Chelsea beyond this summer.

The 36-year-old signed for Chelsea last summer on an initial one-year contract after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following eight years with the French side.

It included the option of a further year which could be activated by both parties, and it has been heavily reported that talks will soon take place over a new deal.

It's believed that Chelsea want him to stay and it is now down to Silva whether he wants to remain.

As Absolute Chelsea have been previously told, Silva and his camp want to remain at the club beyond this summer.

And Thiago's wife, Belle, has dropped a serious suggestion that they will indeed be remaining at Chelsea next season.

Talking on an Instagram Live, she said: "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."

The 'next year' hints that Silva will remain a Blue which will be a major boost for Tuchel, who he previously worked with at PSG last year.

Silva is currently out with a thigh problem but has returned to training and therefore should come back into contention over the next couple of games.

