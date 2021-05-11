Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Stance Their Stance Over Chelsea Future

Thiago Silva wants to stay at Chelsea beyond the summer, according to his wife, Belle.

The 36-year-old initially joined on a one-year contract last summer on a free transfer after leaving French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea put in a clause which they could trigger to extend the agreement by a further year. Now the season is coming to a close, Silva's future will needed to be sorted in the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old has been excellent since his switch to London, earning praise off his teammates and both managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel who he has worked with this season.

There is still plenty to play for this season for Silva. He is in his second Champions League final in a row, but will be hoping to go one step better this year after defeat last time out with PSG. They are also in an FA Cup final and on the verge of finishing in the top four.

But the good news for Blues supporters keeps coming. After reports of the Blues ready to offer him a new deal, Silva's wife, Belle, has confirmed they want to stay at Chelsea.

In an Instagram Q and A, she was asked if the Brazilian would stay at Chelsea next season. She replied: "To depend on us...yes yes yes!!!!"

There can't be any further and clearer confirmation than straight from the Silva party. For Chelsea, they will be hoping to continue and finish the season positively with some silverware, as well as Silva's contract renewal.

