Real Madrid goalkeeper and former Blues Thibaut Courtois admits Chelsea were 'the better team' after their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

The La Liga side were 5-4 winners overall on aggregate across the two legs, with the Blues winning 3-2 on the night thanks to a spirited performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It means Chelsea's defence of their European title has now come to an end, with Madrid advancing to the semi-finals of the competition.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Courtois spoke to the media after the game and made a bold admission on his former side after a thriller in the Spanish capital.

"We (Real Madrid) weren’t lucky, but it’s true that they were the better team. We ultimately won the tie."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also shared his thoughts on the game after a valiant effort from his side despite the first leg scoreline, as he said: "They did not create a lot at Stamford Bridge but they took every half chance and converted it. This answers your question. This was enough.

"You have to reduce your amount of mistakes and we could not reduce it to an absolute minimum over the two legs. That is why the deficit was so high.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Then you come here and play a match like this and, as I said, we have two crucial ball losses that only against very few teams end in a goal. Against Real Madrid, it is possible.

"Still, even over both legs and today, I think we deserved to go through. We were unlucky but there are no regrets. These are the kind of defeats you can take with pride and you can accept as a sportsman."

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all scored against Madrid, but it wasn't enough to see them go through to the final four.

