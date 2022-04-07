Skip to main content
Thibaut Courtois Defends Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy After Real Madrid Error

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois has jumped to the defence of Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea shot stopper made an error leading to a goal against Real Madrid.

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge with Real Madrid and received a negative reception from the Blues fans.

However, Courtois got the last laugh as his side came out 3-1 victors in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

imago1011116035h

Speaking after the match, via Nizaar Kinsella, Courtois stood up for Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy. 

The Senegal international was at fault for Real Madrid's third goal, underhitting a pass to Antonio Rudiger before Karim Benzema knicked the ball away to complete his hattrick and make it 3-1.

Speaking on the mistake, Courtois stood up for his opposite number as he said: "The problem if you make a bad pass as a goalkeeper is that there’s no one behind, they steal the ball and score. He shouldn’t be blamed, but a mistake by a goalkeeper is talked about a lot."

imago1011110779h

Courtois, who won two league titles and two cups during his time at Chelsea, continued to reveal how important he believed the victory to be for his side.

"It’s a good victory at a ground that’s always difficult to come to. We started well against a team who are very intense," he concluded.

Chelsea have it all to do going into the second leg in Madrid on Tuesday but are still in the tie despite being two goals down.

imago0046129121h (1)
