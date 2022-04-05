Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thibaut Courtois Discusses Chelsea Return Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has discussed his return to Stamford Bridge as his side prepare to face Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The Belgian goalkeeper spent seven years as a Blues squad member, although three of those were spent out on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Courtois then made a total of 154 appearances in a Blues jersey across the following four seasons before signing for Real Madrid for £35 million in 2018.

imago1010801521h

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, Courtois discussed his spell at Chelsea as his side prepare to face his former team on Wednesday evening.

"I was at Chelsea for five years. They loaned me to Atletico, come back, I got to work with Petr Cech and win two Premier Leagues. I am always grateful and I think Chelsea can continue to be one of the best in the world.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That’s in the past. I played here for four years and I won two league titles and two cups," he continued.

"Maybe my departure was less pleasant but it is always difficult to leave. I am here to win tomorrow." 

imago0032942910h

When questioned on Chelsea's talisman striker Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled to adapt to life in west London on his return, Courtois supported his fellow Belgian international.

"Romelu is a great striker," he said. "So it's a bit strange to not see him play so much lately. He is a guy with quality, finds the goal easy.

"Sometimes, you just need an adaptation. I'm sure he will come true. I hope not tomorrow. Maybe one more week."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1001192852h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact on Carlo Ancelotti Potentially Missing Chelsea vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010844964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Andreas Christensen Future Amid Barcelona Transfer Talks

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010744481h
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Prepare to Face Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010114114h
News

Hansjorg Wyss Not Expected to Fly to London Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Want to 'Bounce Back' From Shock Weekend Loss as They Prepare for Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago0137224451h (1)
News

Ken Griffin Set to Fly to London With Ricketts Family Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0154270785h
News

Ricketts Family's Role Revealed as Chelsea Bid With American Billionaires Changes

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011032429h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Real Madrid: Pulisic & Havertz in Attack as Blues Eye More Glory Against Los Blancos

By Nick Emms2 hours ago