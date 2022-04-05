Thibaut Courtois Discusses Chelsea Return Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has discussed his return to Stamford Bridge as his side prepare to face Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The Belgian goalkeeper spent seven years as a Blues squad member, although three of those were spent out on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Courtois then made a total of 154 appearances in a Blues jersey across the following four seasons before signing for Real Madrid for £35 million in 2018.

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, Courtois discussed his spell at Chelsea as his side prepare to face his former team on Wednesday evening.

"I was at Chelsea for five years. They loaned me to Atletico, come back, I got to work with Petr Cech and win two Premier Leagues. I am always grateful and I think Chelsea can continue to be one of the best in the world.

"That’s in the past. I played here for four years and I won two league titles and two cups," he continued.

"Maybe my departure was less pleasant but it is always difficult to leave. I am here to win tomorrow."



When questioned on Chelsea's talisman striker Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled to adapt to life in west London on his return, Courtois supported his fellow Belgian international.

"Romelu is a great striker," he said. "So it's a bit strange to not see him play so much lately. He is a guy with quality, finds the goal easy.

"Sometimes, you just need an adaptation. I'm sure he will come true. I hope not tomorrow. Maybe one more week."

