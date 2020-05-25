Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Thibaut Courtois: Eden Hazard and I spoke about Real Madrid move at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he held talks with Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge over a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois left Stamford Bridge in controversial circumstances in 2018 after forcing a move through to the Bernabeu, while Hazard departed last summer to complete a £150 million 'dream move' to Spain.

Both got their wishes of a switch to Madrid, but Courtois revealed that he and Hazard discussed a move to their current club during their time at Chelsea together.

"In the Chelsea dressing room, we spoke about the possibility of playing here,” Courtois told El Mundo."

real-madrid-unveil-new-signing-thibaut-courtois
(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

"'The White House, the White House...,’ we said. It was nice to speculate about it. Now, we are very eager to win trophies."

Courtois has won the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time with Madrid, while Hazard has had an injury-ridden first season in Spain but is set to return after undergoing surgery in February.

Belgium National Team manager Roberto Martinez has tipped Hazard to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

"He can totally win the Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid, without a doubt," said Martinez.

“Sometimes it takes a difficult start at your new club to give everything you have inside and understand what it means to play in a great club like Real Madrid.

“Eden does not miss games, he lost 18 games with Chelsea in eight years and this has been circumstantial. The game that was injured against Paris Saint-Germain we already saw Eden with a lot of joy in his football with a great connection with his team-mates.

“I think Real Madrid fans are confident that he will bring many successes."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willy Caballero received death threats after 2018 World Cup

Willy Caballero has revealed he was sent death threats after making an error in the 2018 World Cup while playing for Argentina.

Matt Debono

Why Chelsea shouldn't sign on-loan PSG forward Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, however is set to return to Inter Milan this summer after the French champions had a bid rejected for the Argentine.

Matt Debono

Mateo Kovacic 'can learn a lot' from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic is confident Blues boss Frank Lampard can help him become a goalscoring midfielder at the club.

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard & Ruben Loftus-Cheek believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow Frank Lampard's footsteps into management

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and current Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek have admitted they believe Cesar Azpilicueta could follow in the footsteps of current boss Frank Lampard into management.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard impressed by Kepa Arrizabalaga's response to being dropped from Chelsea side

Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by Frank Lampard back in February after coming under heavy scrutiny for his performances in between the sticks for the Blues.

Matt Debono

Chelsea drop interest in Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi following Reece James' progress

Reece James has had a breakthrough season at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, which has now seen the Blues end their interest in defender Achraf Hakimi.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United eye Ross Barkley if Rafa Benitez returns

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is targeting Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley should he return to the Magpies.

Matt Debono

'Chelsea will always be in my heart', says Ramires

Former Blues midfielder Ramires has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea after leaving back in 2016.

Matt Debono

Ramires: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was destined to head into management

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires believes Frank Lampard was always destined to head into management when his playing days were over.

Matt Debono

Willy Caballero signs new one-year deal at Chelsea

Chelsea have triggered an option in Willy Caballero's contract which will see him extend his stay at the club by a further year.

Matt Debono