Thibaut Courtois: Eden Hazard and I spoke about Real Madrid move at Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he held talks with Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge over a move to Real Madrid.

Courtois left Stamford Bridge in controversial circumstances in 2018 after forcing a move through to the Bernabeu, while Hazard departed last summer to complete a £150 million 'dream move' to Spain.

Both got their wishes of a switch to Madrid, but Courtois revealed that he and Hazard discussed a move to their current club during their time at Chelsea together.

"In the Chelsea dressing room, we spoke about the possibility of playing here,” Courtois told El Mundo."

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

"'The White House, the White House...,’ we said. It was nice to speculate about it. Now, we are very eager to win trophies."

Courtois has won the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time with Madrid, while Hazard has had an injury-ridden first season in Spain but is set to return after undergoing surgery in February.

Belgium National Team manager Roberto Martinez has tipped Hazard to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

"He can totally win the Ballon d'Or with Real Madrid, without a doubt," said Martinez.

“Sometimes it takes a difficult start at your new club to give everything you have inside and understand what it means to play in a great club like Real Madrid.

“Eden does not miss games, he lost 18 games with Chelsea in eight years and this has been circumstantial. The game that was injured against Paris Saint-Germain we already saw Eden with a lot of joy in his football with a great connection with his team-mates.

“I think Real Madrid fans are confident that he will bring many successes."

