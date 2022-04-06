Thibaut Courtois is looking forward to returning to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night with Real Madrid as they face Chelsea in the Champions League, but hopes Romelu Lukaku doesn't rediscover his goalscoring form.

Real head to west London for the first leg of the quarter final clash, with the two sides coming head to head for the second season running.

Chelsea came out on top last time in the semi-finals, going on to clinch Champions League glory in Porto, and will be keen to replicate and retain their crown this year.

Last season, the battle was played without fans. This time around, Stamford Bridge and the Bernabeu will be full of supporters.

Courtois, who left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 in controversial circumstances - not turning up for training to force a move, will return to his former home on Wednesday and his reception is unlikely to be positive.

The 29-year-old believes what happened in the past is the past, and is relishing returning, but has only one goal - to knock Chelsea out to progress to the semi-finals.

Real have Karim Benzema in attack, while the Blues have an array of quality in their attacking ranks. Whether Romelu Lukaku will start or not remains unclear, but if he does start, Courtois is hoping his Chelsea fortunes don't change on Wednesday.

What Thibaut Courtois said

Speaking to reporters ahead of the last-eight tie, the Belgium shot stopper said: "That is in the past now. I played here for four years and won two league titles and two cups so I only have good memories of my time here. Maybe my departure was less pleasant but it is always difficult to leave. We will see tomorrow (Wednesday) but I am here as a Real Madrid player to win and to help the team get through to the semi-finals."

Lukaku has struggled to find his Inter Milan form at Chelsea since his club-record return. Courtois believes once he fully adapts, he will be firing on cylinders.

He added: "Romelu is a really great striker. It's a bit strange to see him not play so much lately, but he's a guy with enormous quality. He finds the goal really easily. Obviously there's other great strikers at Chelsea so I understand it's not always easy and if the team keeps winning, the manager keeps playing the same players. But I'm sure he will go through it.

"Sometimes you just need a little adaptation. I had the same in Madrid, the first year wasn’t easy. You change tactics, you change team, you change trainers so you need to adapt again to everything and I'm sure he will be good, but I hope it is not tomorrow. He can wait one more week!"

