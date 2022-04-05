Thibaut Courtois Hoping for Happy Chelsea Return Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois is hoping for a 'happy return' to Chelsea as he lines up with Real Madrid to face Thomas Tuchel's men in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Belgian departed Chelsea back in 2018, opting for a move to Real Madrid.

Despite his exit, Courtois is hoping for a 'happy return' to Stamford Bridge as his side face Chelsea, he admitted when speaking to the Real Madrid website.

“I hope it's a happy return to Stamford Bridge," Courtois admitted.

"We're now rivals. They'll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I'm not expecting any applause from the fans. I hope that they don't boo me, but you never know.

"I’m prepared for whatever comes and we'll have to see how it goes. I'm happy to be returning there with fans in the stands because last year when we played them the stadium was empty."

It remains to be seen as to what sort of reception Courtois will receive upon his return to Stamford Bridge in front of a full crowd, but his exit did not go down well with the Chelsea faithful.

The Belgian missed training during his final days as a Blues player before signing for Real Madrid and was soon replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose chant included the suggestion that he was better than his predecessor, Courtois.

Eden Hazard was also set for a return in front of Chelsea fans but injury has seen him not named in the travelling squad for Real Madrid, a blow for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti is also looking unlikely to make his return to Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19 but could be in the dugout if he provides a negative test in time for the clash.

