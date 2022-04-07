Thibaut Courtois Makes Real Madrid Admission After Victory on Chelsea Return

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois has stated that Real Madrid's victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is 'a good victory'.

Los Blancos came out on top after a Karim Benzema hattrick and Kai Havertz goal saw the game end 3-1 to Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Courtois admitted that it was a fantastic victory in a tough place for his Real Madrid side.

The Belgian received a hostile reception from the Stamford Bridge crowd after his controversial departure in 2018.

It was widely reported that the goalkeeper refused to show up to Chelsea training in the final days of his spell at the Club as he looked to make the move to Real Madrid just weeks after lifting the FA Cup.

This led to Kepa Arrizabalaga's purchase before Edouard Mendy also came into Chelsea and was named as the first choice goalkeeper.

Speaking on his winning return to Chelsea, Courtois said: "It’s a good victory at a ground that’s always difficult to come to. We started well against a team who are very intense. We created chances, hit the crossbar, then scored two goals, then we missed two others.

"Their goal was a pity. I managed to get a touch but not well enough to stop it but then we started the second half directly with a goal."

Despite the two-goal lead, Courtois is keen to ensure that Madrid do not take this for granted as he knows just how tough an opponent Chelsea are.

"We can't think it’s done," he continued. "Football is like this, an early goal from them can get them back in the game. We have to play our game with our fans pushing us on like against Paris and play as if we were level and needing to win the game."

