Thibaut Courtois reacts to Real Madrid drawing Chelsea in Champions League semis ahead of Stamford Bridge return

Thibaut Courtois is looking forward to returning to England after Real Madrid set up a Champions League semi-final tie against his former side Chelsea.

Courtois departed London for Madrid back in the summer of 2018 as he forced a transfer through to join Real. His departure left a bitter taste back in west London, which forced Chelsea to shell out a club-record fee for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 28-year-old has taken his time to find his feet back in Spain but has since proven why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He proved to be a vital part in why Real progressed into the Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea.

Courtois, along with Eden Hazard, will return to face their former side and the Belgian is looking forward to heading back to Stamford Bridge.

"It will be very nice to see a lot of familiar faces and I wish there was public at Stamford Bridge because there was a lot of happy moments I had there," Courtois told beIN Sports, as relayed by the Metro.

"Even though maybe my departure wasn’t in the best way, or it was put that way, that it wasn’t the best way, I only have good memories.

"Two Premier Leagues, a lot of other trophies – I’m really happy to play them, but only one can be in the final and I hope it’s Real Madrid."

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is aware of the 'tough tie' Chelsea will give the Spanish side later this month.

The dates and times have been confirmed for semi-final tie - they can be found here.

