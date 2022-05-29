Skip to main content

Thibaut Courtois Reveals His Love for Chelsea Following Champions League Triumph

Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois revealed his love for Chelsea FC after his side beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The Belgian goalkeeper was key to his side on the night, as he has been all season, pulling off incredible saves against shots from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea bought Courtois for a reported £8 million back in 2011 and he stayed at the club for seven years. His first three years however, were spent out on loan at Atletico Madrid.

imago1012336453h

Speaking after his side's Champions League final triumph on the weekend, Courtois revealed how he truly feels about Chelsea FC.

"Last year, I obviously rooted for Chelsea in the (Champions League) final, they won it," he told Carrie Brown TV. "This year I hope they rooted for us, and we won it.

"I hope they understand the decision (to leave). We have talked a lot about it, there is no hard feelings towards Chelsea, I love the club, but I love my kids more.

imago0030613776h

"Everything came together to go to Real Madrid and Real Madrid has been a dream club for me since I was a little kid, so it's like a full circle now to win a Champions League with Real Madrid."

Real Madrid beat Chelsea along their way to the competition final thanks to a late equaliser from Rodrygo before Karim Benzema went on to knock out the former champions.

