"Things aren't going the way I hoped" - Hakim Ziyech opens up on difficult start to life at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has reflected on his frustrating start to life as a Chelsea player following a tough spell marred by injury.

Despite making a blistering start to his Blues career after recovering from a knee injury, Ziyech, 27, has been in and out of the squad due to recurring injury issues around the festive period during the season.

“It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]," Ziyech told Ziggo Sport, as quoted by Voetbalzone.

"Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

The traditional winger conceded that the demands and challenges of the Premier League are greater than those at former club Ajax, who play in the Eredevisie.

“It [the football] is faster [in England] than at Ajax. Luckily, I picked that up pretty quickly, until I got injured in the first exhibition game, which then throws you back all the way. And not even after that. That was a bummer," added the Moroccan international.

Ziyech delivered his verdict on Frank Lampard's departure as Chelsea boss at the back end of January and how he's adjusting to life under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

He said: “You know that [managerial sacking] can happen if the results are not good. It is also not the first time that it happens to me that the trainer [Head Coach] is fired, so I know how to deal with that.

"We will have to wait and see what kind of system he [Tuchel] wants to play in. We have already played twice with three defenders and I was [operating as] a second [number] ten.

“But as you know, whether I play on the right or in the centre, that doesn't really matter to me as long as I play. That is most important."

