"This club is about winning titles" - Thomas Tuchel lays down objectives as Chelsea manager

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his ambition of leading his squad to silverware in the years to come.

The 47-year-old German is aware of the expectation that comes with the Chelsea managerial position and is striving to win titles at Stamford Bridge with the group he's inherited from Frank Lampard.

"Honestly, when I think about Chelsea and my time at the club, I want to win trophies. This is clear. This club is about winning titles," said Tuchel, in his first sit-down interview as the Blues boss, as relayed by Chelsea.

"I believe that to achieve this it is necessary that we create an atmosphere, in the squad and between the squad and the staff, that the people who support us can feel it, that there’s something special about this team.

"We can create this on a daily basis. It can be a big distraction to think about trophies now. I want the people to be happy in the stadium."

Tuchel's reign as Chelsea manager kicked off with a 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday night, with the Blues dominating possession but lacking the cutting edge in front of goal.

He added: "I want the people to be excited, I want them to absolutely feel that we are going with a hunger to win and not with a fear to lose.

"We have nothing to lose, we are Chelsea and we do what we love the most, we do football.

"This is what I want to let everybody feel. I’m so sad that there are no supporters today in the stadium and hopefully we can enjoy this in some weeks.

"But this is it. We set the bar very high, also for myself, what I demand of myself, where to bring this team, up to the top, and I go for nothing less. Will I make it? I don’t know, but this is the target."

Chelsea next face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

