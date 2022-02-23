'This is a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Exclusion

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Romelu Lukaku after dropping him against LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old did not feature for the Blues as they came out 2-0 winners in the round of 16.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, after the match, Tuchel sent a message to Lukaku.

He said: "You can clearly see we have a strong win and strong performance. It was a tough match and almost every question is about Romelu. The focus is huge. There were nine other players who did not play.

"We should never forget we consider this sport a team sport and the eleven guys who play do everything to commit fully to what we plan and to commit fully to their teammates and those on the bench have to do the same and this is how it works.

"Especially at Chelsea and especially for us and this is how we win football matches."

This comes just days before Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, one of the most important matches of the season as Tuchel looks to add his third trophy of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku will be hoping to be back in the line-up but may struggle to displace Kai Havertz, who scored the opener against Lille and has shown his class in recent weeks whilst the Belgian has struggled.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku but he must remain patient for the time being.

