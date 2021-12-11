'This is Football' - Jorginho Lauds Chelsea's Win Over Leeds

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has praised his Chelsea side following a back and forth encounter with Leeds that saw the west London side win 3-2.

The Italy international claimed his side's second and third goals of the evening, gifting his side all three points.

The win saw Chelsea move to two points behind league leaders Manchester City as the race for the Premier League title spot going into Christmas remains tight.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Jorginho praised the atmosphere surrounding Stamford Bridge, claiming that helped them fight until the final whistle.

"You win a game like this, last minute, at home in front of your fans supporting you the whole game," he said. "It feels amazing, this is football and that's why we love this sport."

The 29-year-old claimed his side's final goal from the penalty spot in the 94th minute following a foul on Antonio Rudiger by Mateusz Klich.

Jorginho has also suffered from back pain in recent weeks, which has seen him miss out on some recent clashes. Speaking about his recovery, Thomas Tuchel praised the midfielder.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"He is super important," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london. "Jorgi has sacrificed himself for many weeks, actually.

"I was aware this moment would come where he would suffer because he played Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy, and all their World Cup qualifiers.

"So there has not only been a physical effort for him it's been mentally very demanding.

"But Jorgi is Jorgi and he is fully aware of the situation that we miss Kova (Mateo Kovacic) and N'Golo (Kante)."

