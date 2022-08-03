Skip to main content

'This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking' - Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Back At Napoli President

Kalidou Koulibaly has eloquently responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis's claims that he will never again buy an African player 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'.

The new Chelsea signing when talking about this, said, "If he thinks the team can play without African players, it’s up to him... This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking". Credit: Athletic

It is understandable why the Senegalese international would be annoyed at these comments made by ADG.

The 73-year-old claimed he told his officials, "don't talk to me about Africans anymore!"

"I love them, but either they sign something confirming they'll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!

Kalidou Koulibaly

"We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others."

Koulibaly, 31, won the competition, as captain, with his national side in February. He scored his penalty in the final against Egypt.

It is a consideration to take in when signing African players, however, not signing any at all because of this reason seems a little extreme.

