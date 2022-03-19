'This Is What You Sign Up for' - Thomas Tuchel Underlines His Chelsea Responsibility

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has underlined his 'responsibility' at Stamford Bridge to continue working hard amid the tough times that have recently struck the west London side.

Since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the European champions have had to answer a lot of questions surrounding the club.

Chelsea have, however, continued to work hard, having won every match since the news broke.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their weekend FA Cup tie with Middlesborough, Tuchel labelled it his 'responsibility' to continue working hard and pushing for wins with Chelsea.

"The responsibility and the attitude come with what you sign up for," he said, as quoted by football.london. "If you sign up for Chelsea, you sign up for winning and you sign up for being competitive. This is what you have to deal with.

"Nobody could imagine we have to deal with these political circumstances in Europe, and nobody knew we would have a change of ownership as a consequence.

"But from the talks I had (with the club before taking charge), it was just an instant feeling that it was a very good fit and that it was very, very clear what Chelsea demands of you.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"So, as you know, we talked about it. It was an 18-month contract. For some minutes, I had the feeling that are they not trusting me, but then I turned it around.

"I looked at it and said, 'it’s ok, I have to earn my trust'. It's always like this and it will be with the new owner and was with the last owner. It will never change, no matter if you have a long-term contract or short-term contract."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube