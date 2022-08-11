'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur
Despite playing for Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, a trio of rivals, William Gallas has predicted the Blues to not come out on top when they face Antonio Conte's side on Sunday.
Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas commented,"I think it will be very tight because Tottenham look good, they have good players and the only thing with Chelsea is that they don't have a real striker and that can be a problem for Chelsea as it becomes difficult for them to score goals or to create chances."
"That is why that game will be very tight, I predict a draw."
Chelsea have won their last three games against Spurs, with an aggregate score of 6-0. This included two games away in north London.
Tottenham got off to a great start to the campaign on Saturday after beating Southampton 4-0.
Not having a lone striker in Thomas Tuchel's squad could cost the squad, especially against a team of quality, at least in the opinion of Gallas.
