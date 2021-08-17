‘This is Your Chance to Shine’ - Thomas Tuchel Sends Encouraging Pre-Season Message to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided his young group with some encouragement heading into the new season.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign by following up their UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

However, the German boss had a large set of youngsters and players returning from loan during the early stages of his first pre-season in charge of Chelsea, with most first-team players granted an extended leave of absence following their involvement in the European Championships and Copa America.

According to The Athletic, Tuchel went into pre-season and told his players that open canvas’ to try and break into the first-team by impressing in training and on matchday, as the former PSG boss was against senior players resting and being assured of their place in the squad.

Moreover, Tuchel spoke to individual players and reminded them of the opportunity to stand out from the pack, as he told several stars, “This is your chance to shine," ahead of the new campaign.

The German boss has led an incredible revolution since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, as he turned the ship around in west London by driving his side to Champions League glory and a top-four Premier League finish last term.

With a solid backline as the bedrock of his squad, Tuchel has turned the Blues into serial winners, and after his first pre-season at the club, the 50-year-old is ready to build on his side's European success by mounting a sustained league challenge this season.

Chelsea have built a potential title-winning squad that has all the makings of one of the best-ever sides to have played in the English top-flight, and the onus is on Tuchel and his star-studded group to gun for more glory.

"We want to win, we want to compete and of course we want to be successful. This is in Chelsea’s nature, and of course, we are up for the challenge," said Tuchel on his side's ambitions for this season.

"We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter, but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.

"It will be more difficult this season because we are the Champions League winners, and teams will want to beat us. It will be demanding, but we are up for the challenge, and the goals will come by taking care of the process."

