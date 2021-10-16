Thomas Frank Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead of Brentford Clash

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise upon Chelsea ahead of his side's Premier League clash with the Blues.

The newly promoted side have started the season in fine form and sit 7th in the table.

Speaking ahead of the match via the Independent, Frank has praised Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

When asked for comparisons and differences between the two sides, Frank said: “I think that’s a very good picture of the difference between the two clubs. It is a team with world-class players and, with the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, it is more or less complete.

“They have top quality players in every position and one of the best managers in the world in Thomas Tuchel. I don’t think there is a weak spot."

The Dane proceeded to talk about how his side are the underdogs for the match.

“Of course, the odds are more towards a win for Chelsea than a win for Brentford, but we’re not going out there just to have a nice performance," he continued.

“We’re going there to win and I 100 per cent believe we can get something out of the game.”

This comes after Tuchel admitted that his side will be in for a tough match against an enthusiastic and motivated Brentford side.

