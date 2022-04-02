Thomas Frank Praises 'Impressive' Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea Prepare to Face Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has praised Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, labelling the German 'impressive' after his work in charge of the Blues.

Tuchel took over at Chelsea from Frank Lampard back in January 2021 and immediately made a difference in charge of the club.

Strengthening up the Blues' backline, Tuchel went on to lead the west London side to Champions League glory and has since won the Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as making the final of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in his time in charge.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their short journey to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Frank was asked for his thoughts on Blues boss Tuchel.

"He has done a very impressive job at Chelsea," he said, as quoted by football.london. "It's clear when he came in, adjusted a few bits and won the Champions League - which is impressive."

Frank then went on to answer questions about his side's last league defeat to Chelsea.

"I think the first 60 minutes, we defended very well and gave very little away. The last 25-30 minutes, we changed the system a little bit. (Edouard) Mendy was from a different planet that day."

The two west London-based sides have already faced each other twice this season; once in the Premier League and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Both ties ended in Chelsea wins as the Blues kept a clean sheet on both occasions.

