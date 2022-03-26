Skip to main content
Thomas Muller Heaps Praise on Chelsea Star Kai Havertz During International Break for Germany

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz during German international duty.

This comes after the 22-year-old cemented his place in Thomas Tuchel's attack for the Blues, displacing Club record signing Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to the DFB website, Muller hailed the young German star, highlighting his versatility as a key attribute.

He said: “Hansi Flick has an enormous choice on offense and players with different qualities. Kai Havertz also played very well at Chelsea at the top. For us it is also a very important step to have these versatile players.”

The Bayern Munich legend continued to admit that he has a strong relationship with Havertz both on and off the field as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar together for Germany.

You can put Kai anywhere in the front. We get along very well on and off the pitch, but that also applies to everyone else on offense,” he concluded.

Havertz's fine form has been rewarded as he was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Havertz and fellow Chelsea forwards Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in recent weeks.

He said: "Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences.

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them.

"At their ages, they are far from reaching their top level, and there is so much more to come. We are proud to have them."

The Blues and Germany are hoping Havertz can keep up his form, after his run of games for Chelsea and goal against Israel for the national side.

