Thomas Tuchel 'Absolutely Happy' With Chelsea Squad as August 31 Transfer Deadline Looms

Thomas Tuchel is content with his Chelsea squad at his disposal despite there being over a week to go until the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea have made two signings this summer. Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, before the blockbuster club-record signing of Romelu Lukaku was made for a whipping £97.5 million.

Outgoings have dominated the window for the Blues. Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori the most notable names, along with Marc Guehi, Olivier Giroud and Tino Livramento on permanent deals as well.

Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja have all left on loan this summer.

Deals for Ike Ugbo and Davide Zappacosta are almost completed as they near permanent exits. Kurt Zouma has also been linked with a switch away.

The incomings for the remainder of the window? Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez are two names linked with switches to Stamford Bridge, but nothing is advanced as of yet.

But Tuchel is satisfied and happy with his squad even if no new signings are made before the end of the month.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have," replied Tuchel to questions over whether he was happy with his squad inn terms of depth and quality with the window closing on August 31.

"It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America.

"So if we want to compete we need this level. But at the same time, it's also important we're a strong group, this was maybe the key for the last half a year. We played with a strong bond and a great team spirit. This is a challenge for the team and for me to create this atmosphere again. And that everybody is ready to take hard decisions and keep pushing the team. If we do this we can achieve more than we have."

