Thomas Tuchel 'Absolutely Happy' With Romelu Lukaku's Performance on Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is happy with striker Romelu Lukaku's performance upon his return to the starting line-up.

The Blues came out 2-0 winners with goals from Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal seeing Chelsea put one foot into the Carabao Cup final with victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel revealed his delight with Lukaku's performance.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Belgian was dropped against Liverpool on Sunday after going behind the club's back to conduct an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

He was reinstated to the squad and played 90 minutes on Wedneday night, with Tuchel admitting that he was happy with the forward's performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: "Absolutely happy. I am sure he is not affected because I see him on a daily basis and even in the last days, yesterday and today he seemed to be relax. He was fine with the situation, mentally moved on.

"Romelu can handle the pressure and adversity. It was a good performance, he contributed a lot to our defensive set-up. He got some chances and will go again."

IMAGO / PA Images

The head coach continued to heap praise on the 28-year-old, as quoted by Adam Newson: "I'm happy with the performance. I liked how he played. He showed huge commitment in the defensive work which was important. He always used his body and was involved in dangerous situations.

"I expected it because Romelu can handle pressure and adversity. He seemed to be relaxed after the decision was made after we finished our talks."

All parties are looking to move on from the situation that saw Lukaku dropped against Liverpool and the Belgian will be looking to get back in with the goals across the next fixtures for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube