Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the abuse his players have suffered on social media following the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed decisive spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out as Chelsea lost 6-5 after extra time.

Speaking after the match, via Daily Express, Tuchel discussed the abuse suffered by his players on social media after the defeat.

When asked what can be done to prevent social media abuse, he said: "Nothing I can say will stop these guys from doing it. I don’t understand social media anyway. It has a huge impact & I don’t get it. I’m not on social media and it keeps me healthy, more healthy than I would be on it.

"It’s a very thin ice for everybody who is in such a spotlight to be out there. Of course, abuse is not acceptable, be it here or on social media, but I don’t want to predict stuff I don’t know about."

The Blues head coach continued to urge the club to work with companies such as Twitter to investigate cases but admitted they cannot stop people from posting on social media.

"However, if someone thinks he has the right to write it, we will not stop him - but maybe we can investigate," he concluded.

Chelsea will end the season with two trophies, having won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The Blues face Leicester City and Watford in the final two matches of the Premier League season.

