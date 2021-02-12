Tuchel: Academy stars are so important to clubs

Thomas Tuchel believes the more academy players clubs have coming through into their first-team is only a positive.

After Frank Lampard arrived at Chelsea, he showed faith in youngsters like the club had never seen before, albeit having a transfer ban. He wasn't forced to use the academy.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour plus several others were handed chances and have been flourishing.

Lampard's exit and Tuchel's incoming caused concern over the chances youngsters would get at Chelsea, but those fears have been quickly put to bed.

Tuchel knows the importance of academy players to the club and wants them not to only want to be Premier League players, but players for Chelsea.

"Maybe you know my last clubs, it was always like this," said Tuchel on the importance of academy players, as quoted by football.london.

"The door was always open to my office for any of the coaches or officials from the academy and I love to watch the academy training and in-house games but unfortunately that is not possible at the moment as we are in a bubble here and we have different zones and we cannot enter certain zones.

"So this is more difficult than usual but my belief, I have always been of this at any club, the more guys we have that can arrive in the first team is something that the supporters love.

"The young players, they care absolutely about Chelsea, they live it from over many years and they live the spirit. It is a good moment and on the other hand, it is also the most difficult way they choose to make at Chelsea, at Paris, at Dortmund, it is one of the toughest challenges you can have.

"Not only is it straight up, it is sometimes bumpy, you go loan but I like that they have accepted the challenge to make it here and I feel from the boys that they absolutely want to make it as a Chelsea player, not only Premier League players. This is the spirit we want to feel, we will push them."

