Thomas Tuchel says his 'special' Chelsea side will be ready for their crucial upcoming matches in the Premier League as the 2021/22 campaign comes to an end.

Chelsea are currently sat in third place in the league with eight games remaining, and remain well on course to finish inside the Champions League places.

They are eight points ahead of Arsenal in fifth, their opponents on Wednesday night, and could take a massive, although likely, step towards ensuring a top four spot doesn't shockingly slip away from them.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Tuchel and co have lost just four league games all season, two to Manchester City, with the other two coming against West Ham and Brentford.

Despite it being a near certainty that they will finish in the top four, let alone third, Tuchel knows it's a crucial period ahead for the Blues but is ready for the challenge of stepping up at the business end of the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We will fight hard," said the Chelsea head coach on their final few weeks of the 2021/22 campaign. "We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule.

"We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team. I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea. We demand special things, we want to be a special group.

"We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

