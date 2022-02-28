Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has accepted his mistakes after his decision to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga on in the Carabao Cup final backfired.

The Blues goalkeeper replaced Edouard Mendy towards the end of extra time as penalties loomed, with the Spaniard being known for his heroics in such situations.

However he missed the decisive spot kick and Chelsea lost 11-10 on penalties against their Merseyside opponents.

Speaking to the media after the game, via football.london, Tuchel revealed he takes responsibility for the miss as his decision to sub on Kepa backfired for his side.

"I take the decisions when I take the decisions. I only take them when I want to take them. I cannot rejudge my decision after the outcome.

"We all don't know what would happen if we left Edou on the pitch. This is how it is so no blame on him, blame me. I am the guy who takes the decisions, sometimes it works out or not works out. This is the life of a football coach who does substitutions.

"Sometimes you bring on a player and he scores and sometimes you bring on a player and he makes a decisive mistake. This is what happens so no regrets. If you need to take the blame, take it on me and I take responsibility for that, of course."

It was a tight affair at Wembley as both sides had goals disallowed throughout the game. However, neither side were able to break the deadlock and the tie was decided via a penalty shootout.

Chelsea's Wembley woes continue, but with two trophies already in the bag this season and still plenty to play for this season, it's not all doom and gloom for the Blues.

