Thomas Tuchel 'Not Happy' With His Chelsea XI Which Lost to Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel took the blame for choosing the wrong team after Chelsea suffered a dismal 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea were punished for the error Jorginho made after a poor backpass put Kepa in trouble, which led to Emile Smith Rowe scuffing home the only goal of the game to inflict defeat on the Blues.

Tuchel made seven changes to his side that beat Manchester City on Saturday, but insisted pre-match he had full trust in the starting team he named in west London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the performance was below-par and they were made to pay, which saw their top four hopes dented, although still in their hands.

After the match, Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports and accepted the blame should be on him for the team which was picked to face Mikel Arteta's men.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“Maybe it was too many changes from last match, and I take full responsibility for that. Maybe it is the last wake-up call for all of us.

“I felt it a little bit coming in training yesterday and I am a bit unlucky that it is proven today on the pitch.

“We had three days, we had a good run and were in a good mood, but the choices were not so good on my side for the line-up so this is on me. We were unlucky but we did everything today to lose.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“I’m not happy with my line-up, I should not have done it like this.”

He added in his post-match press conference: "Maybe I gave some signals to the team today with the changes that Saturday is on my mind. Even if that's one percent or five, percent this is not how we approach things because you get punished. You can't be naive in the race for the top four. It's hard to swallow, hard to accept, but there's no other way."

