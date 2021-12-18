Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Adamant Chelsea Will Not Sacrifice Competitions Despite Club World Cup Involvement

Author:

Thomas Tuchel will not prioritise any competition next year with Chelsea having the possibility of competing for five trophies.

The European champions will fight for the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup in 2022, as well as potentially competing for the Carabao Cup should they progress past Brentford into the semi-finals. 

Chelsea will travel out to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup in February, postponing two of their league games in the process, but Tuchel ensures Chelsea will give their all in every competition.

imago1007585125h (3)

The Blues head coach will make sure his side fight on all fronts to clinch as much silverware as they can come the end of the season. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

Read More

On sacrificing the Carabao Cup for the Club World Cup, Tuchel responded: "We will never do this because if we think we need to rest players or give players a chance to play, like it's a tradition in the Carabao Cup, then we will do it but we will always prepare to win the match.

"This is the spirit we have to keep going.

imago1008705332h (1)

"It is a struggle, of course it is a struggle and it feels very demanding, I can assure you of that./ For everybody, the staff and the players but we will push through and pursue it, there is no other option.

"We love to be in these competitions and we want to stay in them. We want to arrive in March, April or May in these competitions. So no, we don’t start judging games and the value for those games."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008585548h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Adamant Chelsea Will Not Sacrifice Competitions Despite Club World Cup Involvement

2 minutes ago
imago1007590813h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Latest Chelsea Comments Bad News for Saul Niguez

38 minutes ago
imago1005383745h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta & Marcos Alonso Ready to Leave Chelsea Ahead of 2022 World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1006144871h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Backs Kai Havertz to Succeed After Chelsea Adaptation Period

1 hour ago
imago1008392635h
Transfer News

Report: Spurs Ready to Make Lucrative More for Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

2 hours ago
imago1008430923h
Features/Opinions

'Have to Postpone' - Chelsea Fans Call for Wolves Clash to Be Called Off Due to Covid-19

2 hours ago
imago1007585125h (3)
News

Report: Chelsea's Clash vs Wolves in Major Doubt After Two Further Positive Covid-19 Cases

3 hours ago
imago1008490843h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Name Fresh Asking Price for Jules Kounde Amid Chelsea Interest

8 hours ago