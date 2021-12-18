Thomas Tuchel Adamant Chelsea Will Not Sacrifice Competitions Despite Club World Cup Involvement

Thomas Tuchel will not prioritise any competition next year with Chelsea having the possibility of competing for five trophies.

The European champions will fight for the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup in 2022, as well as potentially competing for the Carabao Cup should they progress past Brentford into the semi-finals.

Chelsea will travel out to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup in February, postponing two of their league games in the process, but Tuchel ensures Chelsea will give their all in every competition.

The Blues head coach will make sure his side fight on all fronts to clinch as much silverware as they can come the end of the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said

On sacrificing the Carabao Cup for the Club World Cup, Tuchel responded: "We will never do this because if we think we need to rest players or give players a chance to play, like it's a tradition in the Carabao Cup, then we will do it but we will always prepare to win the match.

"This is the spirit we have to keep going.

"It is a struggle, of course it is a struggle and it feels very demanding, I can assure you of that./ For everybody, the staff and the players but we will push through and pursue it, there is no other option.

"We love to be in these competitions and we want to stay in them. We want to arrive in March, April or May in these competitions. So no, we don’t start judging games and the value for those games."

