Thomas Tuchel Addresses Romelu Lukaku's Poor Goalscoring Form & Provides Solution Ahead of Malmo Match

Thomas Tuchel has addressed Romelu Lukaku's poor goalscoring form ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo and revealed the reason he believes the Belgian is struggling.

Lukaku hasn't scored for Chelsea since the first Champions League matchday against Zenit and will be looking to get back on the scoresheet against Malmo.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed his striker's poor form.

When asked about his team adapting to Lukaku, Tuchel said: "This will increase everyday. We are in the process of adapting to eachother. In the very moment, my opinion is that I feel Romelu is overplayed. He played too many competitions over the summer, with the national team and now the Nations League. He is a fantastic athlete and such a competitve guy that he digs in deep and wants to win these things.

"For me, he does not fully enjoy without having second and third thought. For me he is overplayed a little bit. Once he finds his rhythm, things easier. It is difficult to judge if he needs a break, if we should keep him on the pitch. For me it is the same for Mason and Jorgi, they struggle. They have a lot of weight to carry for their countries. They take it, they love it. If you play 1,000 matches a year, it can become heavy! Also, they love the game. They are such good guys. This is what I feel."

