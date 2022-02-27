Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Addresses Romelu Lukaku's 'Weird' Offside Decision in Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Aftermath

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled the VAR decision that prevented Romelu Lukaku from registering his name on the scoresheet as 'weird', after Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The Belgian striker scored in the second half but he was leaning narrowly offside past defender Virgil Van Dijk meaning the goal was ruled out.

Kai Havertz had two goals ruled out for offside after a Joel Matip header that was also disallowed for offside.

imago1010215220h

Speaking in his side's post match press conference, Tuchel was quizzed on who he believed should have won Sunday afternoon's tie, to which he expressed his confusion over Lukaku's disallowed goal.

"We have to also accept the quality of the moment, they are maybe the best attacking side in Europe at the moment," he said, as quoted by football.london. "So defending like this and playing like this made me very proud today.

Read More

"I had the feeling we created a bit more, were a bit more there, but maybe that is subjective. The game could've gone either way, we needed some momentum to win it.

"It's a bit of a weird line where it is drawn and then to make the decision it's offside."

imago1010216451h

The German tactician went on to elaborate on his thoughts on the goal, speaking to Sky Sports.

"The (offside goal) from Romelu is a very close call, and very close line. I don't fully understand where the line is drawn, so there's a bit of bad feelings about this goal.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck. Either side could've won. That's it."

