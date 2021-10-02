Thomas Tuchel Addresses Talisman Lukaku's Recent Struggles

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken about striker Romelu Lukaku's recent struggles in his last few outings claiming 'it is not a Romelu Lukaku problem'.

The Belgian striker joined Chelsea from Inter in August for £97.5 million, making him the seventh-most expensive player in history.

Since joining, Lukaku scored four goals in his first four appearances, but in his last four games, he has not been so lucky, struggling to find any space from defenders.

SIPA USA

As per iNews, Tuchel has dismissed claims that Lukaku has lost the form he enjoyed in his first four games with the Blues, and that there is a solution to his brief drought.

“I can see it but it is not a Romelu Lukaku problem,” he said.

“The other teams have changed their structure to close down Romelu but there are solutions to this.

"We are on it.”

SIPA USA

In his last few outings in a Chelsea shirt, Lukaku has struggled to find space away from defenders, making it difficult to put too many things together.

The west London side's last four encounters have included clashes with Manchester City, Juventus and Tottenham, all within the space of a week.

Chelsea's next fixture will be a Premier league clash with Southampton, in which Lukaku will no doubt be keen to get back to scoring ways.

Lukaku previously played for Chelsea for two seasons between 2011-2014, where he only played a total of 15 games, and didn't manage to get on the scoresheet once.

Since then, he has played for Everton, Manchester United and Inter, under whose banners the Belgian striker has improved greatly.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube