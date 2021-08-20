Thomas Tuchel Admits Arsenal Are 'Underdogs' Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has declared Arsenal as the underdogs ahead of the Blues' clash in north London.

The Blues head to the Emirates on matchday two of the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has admitted that the Gunners are the underdogs.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Arsenal have suffered a setback ahead of the match as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both tested positive for COVID-19, making them huge doubts for the match.

Speaking on what he expects, Tuchel said: "I actually don’t know what the team will be. It’s difficult to predict. For me the situation when I put myself in their shoes is a bit like they can play the underdog role because of the complications with the COVID situation."

Chelsea began the season with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Chelsea boss went on to expand on how the Gunners will attempt to play the role of an 'underdog' in the match:

"The difficulties they had in the first match, to lose, I think they will try to put themselves in the underdog role and fight from there in this derby which is fair enough. It’s on us to be absolutely focused and well aware of everything that they will ask us." he said.

"There is a lot of quality, a lot of quality signings and players in their squad. They can hurt anybody if you're not concentrated or aware of the danger. It comes down to us, what do we demand of us. We will be very very clear and hopefully we can reach our top level to be able to produce a top result." Tuchel concluded.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube